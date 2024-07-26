Co-op Bank delivers ‘landmark’ performance in 2024 despite drop in earnings

The banking group said it generated lower income and sustained higher costs, which dragged on its half-year earnings.

It reported a pre-tax profit of £24.2m for the first six months of the year, more than half the £61.8m reported this time last year.

It came as the impact of higher borrowing costs begins to wear off for the UK’s high street banks, which had been benefiting from charging more for loans.

The Co-operative Bank has revealed shrinking profits but hailed 2024 as a “landmark” year as it prepares to return to mutual ownership through its merger with Coventry Building Society. (Photo by Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire)

Co-op Bank also said that its business expenses increased by 6 per cent compared with the year prior, driven partly by staff wage rises and higher levels of customer fraud remediation, which doubled to £12.5m.

It flagged a slight uptick in the level of borrowers falling into arrears on repayments thanks to higher living costs and interest rates, but stressed that the level remained low.

Meanwhile, the lender said 2024 would be a “landmark year” as it hailed the completion of its transformation plan which has spanned several years.

It embarked on the turnaround in 2019 and it has included significant cost-cutting, including reducing staff, a £100 million IT simplification programme, and has seen it return to a profit.

It is expecting to complete a £780m deal to be bought by rival lender Coventry Building Society in early 2025.