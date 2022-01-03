Co-op hands out £33,350 to 22 charities across the UK

Co-op

A wide range of charities and community organisations were delighted to receive the funding boost during these uncertain times.

Groups apply for between £100 to £5,000 every two months to support all manner of projects after, for the past 12 months, the fund was temporarily repurposed to support good causes impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. During that time, 116 good causes have shared over £175,000.

Organisations in the following areas have benefitted from a grant from the latest round of funding: Leicestershire, Worcestershire, Lichfield, Burton, Birmingham, Norfolk, Peterborough, Derby and Sheffield.

The New Hope Community Church received £2,500 to support the salary of a domestic violence support worker.

Society secretary Jim Watts said: “Community Dividend Fund grants showcase how by being a member and shopping at your local Central England Co-op store allows us as a Society to continue to invest and fund vital projects in the area – especially during uncertain times like these.

“Our relaunched fund aligns with our new Society Purpose to create a sustainable Society for all and we are delighted to share these funds with these amazing groups and cannot wait to see how they use it to benefit their local community.”

To apply, members will need: name, address, membership number, organisation type, organisation bank account or constitution and to explain what the group does, how the grant will be spent and the specific impact it will have related to Covid-19.

Find out the full criteria and how to apply for funding by visiting https://www.centralengland.coop/community/

