Co-op sells petrol forecourt estate to Asda for £600m
The Co-operative Group has agreed to sell its petrol forecourt business to Asda for an enterprise value of £600m.
This transaction includes 129 petrol forecourt sites, spread across the UK and represents 5 per cent of Co-op’s retail estate of 2,564 stores.
In a statement the Co-op said: "With a primary focus on developing further its leading core convenience proposition, the proceeds from the sale of its relatively small non-core petrol forecourt business, will be used to reinvest into Co-op’s leading core convenience business centred around its retail estate, as well as its growing wholesale, franchise and e-commerce operations, including new convenience stores in the heart of more communities."
The proceeds will also be used to invest in Co-op’s pricing, store operations, technology, and logistics operations and support the reduction of Co-op’s net debt.
Shirine Khoury-Haq, Chief Executive at the Co-op commented: “This transaction is in line with our strategy to move away from operating petrol forecourts and supports our vision of Co-operating for a fairer world while building our core leading convenience business.
“I would like to thank our incredible colleagues in these stores, and we will work closely with Asda to ensure a smooth transition.”
The transaction is due to complete in the fourth quarter of this year.