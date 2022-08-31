Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This transaction includes 129 petrol forecourt sites, spread across the UK and represents 5 per cent of Co-op’s retail estate of 2,564 stores.

In a statement the Co-op said: "With a primary focus on developing further its leading core convenience proposition, the proceeds from the sale of its relatively small non-core petrol forecourt business, will be used to reinvest into Co-op’s leading core convenience business centred around its retail estate, as well as its growing wholesale, franchise and e-commerce operations, including new convenience stores in the heart of more communities."

The proceeds will also be used to invest in Co-op’s pricing, store operations, technology, and logistics operations and support the reduction of Co-op’s net debt.

The Co-operative Group has agreed to sell its petrol forecourt business to Asda for an enterprise value of £600m.

Shirine Khoury-Haq, Chief Executive at the Co-op commented: “This transaction is in line with our strategy to move away from operating petrol forecourts and supports our vision of Co-operating for a fairer world while building our core leading convenience business.

“I would like to thank our incredible colleagues in these stores, and we will work closely with Asda to ensure a smooth transition.”