Co-op set to open more than 120 stores across retail and franchise in 2025

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Co-op is one of the world’s largest consumer co-operatives with more than 2,300 food stores and 54,000 employees.

Profit before tax was up by £133 million to £161 million in the year ended January 4 2025, which the Co-op said was driven by increased operating profits and improved Funeralcare plan investment returns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Membership increased by 22 per cent to 6.2 million, which the Co-op said kept it on track to reach its target of eight million members by 2030.

The Co-op said it achieved profit and membership growth against external headwinds. (Photo The Co-op/ Athena Picture Agency Ltd)

The Co-op said revenue last year was maintained at £11.3 billion as it continued to “right size” the business and reflected an additional 53rd week in the comparative year.

Food revenue was up by 1.9 per cent at £7.4 billion, with strong multichannel sales across stores and online, the statement said.

In a statement to accompany the results, the Co-op said it faced continued wider external pressures and volatility, including broader geopolitical issues, higher National Insurance contributions, and cost inflation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Co-op added: “Whilst not immune from these pressures, our focus is on medium to long term profitability and our strong balance sheet enables us to face directly into these external headwinds, compete effectively in challenging markets, and pursue growth.”

Debbie White, Chair of the Co-op, added: “These results show that our strategy on delivering for our member owners whilst also delivering long term financial and operational progress is working. I’m particularly delighted we have increased our active membership by 22 per cent.

“I’d also like to extend a thank you to each colleague for their focus and hard work in delivering these results on behalf of our members.

“We continue to focus on long term profitable growth, creating more value for all our member owners and the communities they live in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shirine Khoury-Haq, Chief Executive of the Co-op, added: “Our solid business performance alongside the progress we have made in right sizing the business and delivering against our new strategy, is enabling us to create more value for our member-owners every day.

“While broader economic challenges remain, our businesses are delivering strongly against the market and I’m proud that we continue to provide support to our colleagues, members, and their communities through the continued cost of living challenges they face.

“We look to the future with confidence, supported by a strong balance sheet and a clear and compelling business strategy and remain on track to reach our goal of eight million Co-op member owners by 2030 with a focus on growing our Co-op for the future.”