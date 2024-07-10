Coach holiday firm Caledonian Leisure acquires New Southlands Hotel in Scarborough

Coach holiday and short break specialist Caledonian Leisure has completed the purchase of a Yorkshire hotel.
The Leeds-based company, which operates under the Caledonian Travel and UKBreakaways brands, acquired the New Southlands Hotel in Scarborough in partnership with its investors.

The 55-bedroom hotel, soon to be renamed The Caledonian New Southlands Hotel, becomes the fourth hotel to join The Caledonian Hotel Collection, following the acquisition of the Caledonian Claymore Hotel in Arrochar last year and, more recently, the Caledonian Tower in Blackpool (formerly known as the Liberty’s) and the Caledonian Torbay in Torquay.

Graham Rogers, managing director at Caledonian Leisure, said: “Scarborough remains one of the UK’s top holiday destinations and one of our best-selling resorts, with customer numbers increasing year on year across our brands.

