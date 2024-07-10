Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

The Leeds-based company, which operates under the Caledonian Travel and UKBreakaways brands, acquired the New Southlands Hotel in Scarborough in partnership with its investors.

The 55-bedroom hotel, soon to be renamed The Caledonian New Southlands Hotel, becomes the fourth hotel to join The Caledonian Hotel Collection, following the acquisition of the Caledonian Claymore Hotel in Arrochar last year and, more recently, the Caledonian Tower in Blackpool (formerly known as the Liberty’s) and the Caledonian Torbay in Torquay.