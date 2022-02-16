The Coca-Cola bottling business, with a site in Wakefield, has almost doubled its profits

The largest independent bottler of Coca-Cola has a manufacturing site in Wakefield.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) hailed an "extraordinary year" which saw it post a 98.5 per cent rise in profits after tax to £828.5m for 2021, compared with the previous year.

It added that revenues increased by 30 per cent for the year, significantly driven by its acquisition of Australian bottling business Coca-Cola Amatil.

Damian Gammell, chief executive officer of CCEP, said: "2021 was an extraordinary year for CCEP.

"We are a stronger, more diverse business, built on great people, great service and great beverages - done sustainably.

"Solid top-line recovery, value share gains, operating margin expansion and remarkable free cash flow generation demonstrate our strong performance in a challenging environment.

"Our results also reflect the successful acquisition and integration of Coca-Cola Amatil, a fantastic business to have acquired at the right time, as we look forward to an even brighter future together."

The site, which produces 11,000 bottles and cans every minute, is home to a 500-strong workforce.

