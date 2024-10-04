Cocoa Works: Chocolate garden commissioned by developer of former Rowntree's factory

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latimer, the development arm of Clarion Housing Group, said it had commissioned a chocolate garden to “celebrate the heritage of the site”, on which it is creating the two developments named The Cocoa Works and Cocoa Gardens.

Sculpted by renowned North Yorkshire chocolatier Ashley McCarthy, who has appeared on the Channel 4 series Extreme Chocolate Makers, the chocolate garden pays homage to the factory’s legacy, with elements inspired by famous confectionery first created there including Aero, Milkybar, KitKat and Yorkie.

Through its redevelopment of the Rowntree’s factory building, Latimer has delivered 279 homes at The Cocoa Works, with 30 per cent available on affordable tenures. At its adjacent Cocoa Gardens development – situated on the factory’s former grounds – Latimer is delivering 302 new homes, 36 per cent of which will be available on affordable tenures.

Ashley McCarthy giving a tour of the chocolate garden.

Speaking about the installation of the chocolate garden, Tom Webber, regional development director at Latimer said: “We know that the Rowntree’s factory is such an important part of York’s history. It’s a place that meant so much to people in York, many of whom will have fond memories of family and friends who used to work there.

“It’s therefore incredibly important to us to ensure that we respect and reflect the positive legacy of Rowntree’s through our redevelopment and the commissioning of this chocolate garden to celebrate the site’s illustrious heritage is just one of the ways in which we are doing this.”

Standing at roughly 180cm tall at its highest point and covering a 2m by 1m area, the chocolate garden showcases features including a wishing well complete with bubbles, woodland creatures, bird table, flowers, fishing garden gnomes, footpath and flowers.

The chocolate garden was officially unveiled with the help of primary school children from Haxby Road Primary Academy in York who were the first to see the installation and enjoyed a live chocolate sculpting demonstration from Mr McCarthy.

Haxby Primary School pupils with the Chocolate Garden at The Cocoa Works

Mr McCarthy said: “Everyone knows the significance of Rowntree’s to York’s heritage and it’s really exciting to be involved in a project that pays homage to that. This chocolate garden is one of the largest, most immersive projects I’ve worked on, and I’m so pleased with the end result – it really does make an impact when you see it up close.”

The chocolate garden is installed in the sales and marketing suite of The Cocoa Works on Haxby Road and is available for the public to visit throughout October.

The land on which the developments sit was first bought by businessman and philanthropist Joseph Rowntree in 1890.

After building a large industrial complex for the manufacturing of gum products, the site was developed upon and adapted by Rowntrees into the mid part of the 20th century.

In the latter part of the 1980’s, Rowntrees was acquired by Nestle, and shortly after the site began to produce Nestle products such as Kit-Kats, of which one billion were made every year.