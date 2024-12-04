Cocoa Works: Work completed on major transformation of former Rowntree's Factory in York

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The famous site, which was established in 1890 and was home to confectionery brands including KitKat, Aero, Smarties and Milkybar, has been redeveloped into 279 apartments – 30 per cent of which are affordable homes.

As part of the development, the former Joseph Rowntree Memorial library has been re-imagined as a co-working and meeting space for residents, including a concierge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new William Sutton pavilion, named after the Victorian social housing visionary who played a crucial role in establishing what is now Clarion Housing Group, has also been created and is home to independent York café CAVO, alongside a bookable communal space for residents.

Clarion Housing Group's Clare Miller, chief executive officer and Richard Cook, chief development officer, at The Cocoa Works.

Richard Cook, chief development officer at Clarion Housing Group, said: “Our work to breathe new life into the Rowntree’s Factory has been a huge endeavour, of which everyone involved can be really proud.

“We all understand just how important the Rowntree’s Factory is to York’s heritage. It created some of the country’s best loved confectionery and was a major employer in the city, with a founder in Joseph Rowntree who was ahead of his time when it came to championing workers’ rights and social value.

“That’s why we made a promise to honour this important legacy through our redevelopment of the factory. We wanted to do more than just build homes at The Cocoa Works. We aspired to deliver more by sympathetically redeveloping the factory to sit at the centre of a vibrant and diverse neighbourhood which provides quality homes, amenities and shared spaces to help foster a genuine community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With The Cocoa Works now complete, it gives me tremendous pride to be able to say we’ve delivered on that promise.”

Despite its important cultural status, the Rowntree’s Factory fell out of use after production at the factory halted in 2006. It was left standing unused and derelict for more than a decade before Latimer secured planning permission to redevelop the site in 2017.

Resident at The Cocoa Works, Michael Gibson, 63, said: “When I discovered The Cocoa Works development, I was sold. It's such a popular building which I knew well from living in York and I loved that it was being repurposed.

“The Rowntree’s Factory was a massive employer in the area, and I remember passing it many times, smelling the chocolate, it’s a building of great beauty. It’s a landmark I felt I could live in because it means so much to the people of York.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad