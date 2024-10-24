Coleen Rooney-backed Applied Nutrition kicks off float with £350m valuation

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group priced its initial public offering (IPO) at 140p a share, which is near the bottom of the 136p and 160p per share price range unveiled last week.

Ms Rooney – TV personality and wife of former Manchester United and England footballer Wayne Rooney – has already revealed her intention to invest in the firm’s flotation after becoming a brand ambassador for the group earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Liverpool-based company, which is also backed by retailer JD Sports, is issuing 250 million shares under the IPO, of which 112.5 million were sold by existing shareholders.