Coleen Rooney-backed Applied Nutrition kicks off float with £350m valuation

Coleen Rooney-backed sports health business Applied Nutrition has kicked off its stock market debut with a valuation of around £350m.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright

Deputy Business Editor

Published 24th Oct 2024, 10:39 BST

The group priced its initial public offering (IPO) at 140p a share, which is near the bottom of the 136p and 160p per share price range unveiled last week.

Ms Rooney – TV personality and wife of former Manchester United and England footballer Wayne Rooney – has already revealed her intention to invest in the firm’s flotation after becoming a brand ambassador for the group earlier this year.

The Liverpool-based company, which is also backed by retailer JD Sports, is issuing 250 million shares under the IPO, of which 112.5 million were sold by existing shareholders.

The group began conditional trading of shares on the London Stock Exchange on Thursday, with unconditional trading expected to start next Tuesday.

