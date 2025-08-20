Coleen Rooney-backed Applied Nutrition reveals stronger-than-expected sales
The Coleen Rooney-backed firm’s sales jumped by 24% to around £107 million for the year to July 31, compared with the previous year.
It had previously guided towards revenues of around £100 million.
Analysts at Panmure Liberum said the performance was driven by “new listings, more shelf space and increased distribution in partners across the world”.
The Liverpool-based business’ adjusted earnings are set to have risen by around 19% for the year as a result.
It also told investors that recent positive sales momentum means it expects to beat current revenue expectations for the new financial year, of around £112.4 million.
The company said: “The board remains confident that the group’s core strengths, including its B2B-focused business model, breadth of high-quality products and industry leading new product development, will continue to drive sustained revenue growth and strong profitability over the long-term.”
It also reported that its net cash level is running ahead of expectations.
Thomas Ryder, chief executive of Applied Nutrition, said: “We are proud to report that we have exceeded the guidance we gave at our IPO.”