Coleen Rooney-backed Applied Nutrition reveals stronger-than-expected sales

The Coleen Rooney-backed firm’s sales jumped by 24% to around £107 million for the year to July 31, compared with the previous year.

It had previously guided towards revenues of around £100 million.

Analysts at Panmure Liberum said the performance was driven by “new listings, more shelf space and increased distribution in partners across the world”.

The Liverpool-based business’ adjusted earnings are set to have risen by around 19% for the year as a result.

It also told investors that recent positive sales momentum means it expects to beat current revenue expectations for the new financial year, of around £112.4 million.

The company said: “The board remains confident that the group’s core strengths, including its B2B-focused business model, breadth of high-quality products and industry leading new product development, will continue to drive sustained revenue growth and strong profitability over the long-term.”

It also reported that its net cash level is running ahead of expectations.