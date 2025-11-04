Collaboration is helping Yorkshire set the tone for hospitality: John Quinlan

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recent research shows that one-third of these businesses are operating at a loss, underlining the importance of celebrating the regional independent operators that continue to thrive.

Employing more than 225,000 people, Yorkshire’s hospitality sector is home to some of the finest establishments, and well renowned for the warmth and character of its people.

With over two decades in the industry, I’ve seen first-hand how the industry has evolved. I’ve launched my second restaurant in the region – CrowdedHouse in Leeds - and know what makes the hospitality scene in Yorkshire so distinctive.

John Quinlan shares his expert insight. Picture: Tom Joy

As a proud Yorkshireman, I take great pleasure in being part of an industry that celebrates cultural diversity and culinary creativity, making every visitor feel right at home.

I often reflect on that familiar moment of stepping off the train in Leeds after a trip to London, greeted by a hearty “Good morning!” from a friendly stranger, a small gesture that restores a sense of comfort akin to a cup of Yorkshire Tea.

It’s no secret that the hospitality industry has faced an ongoing battle over the last few years. years. Since launching my first business, Three’s a Crowd in Harrogate in 2019, I’ve faced huge challenges but without a doubt, one of the biggest has been the cost of living and the unavoidable price increases that go alongside.

It goes without saying that as an industry, we work to offer great food and drinks at a price that is fair to guests while still allowing a sustainable profit which is essential for growth.

The reality is that most venues operate with tight margins and low yields, and with the price of produce constantly rising, this margin is being squeezed more and more.

However, this also gives businesses the opportunity to partner and support local suppliers, whose food is high quality, reliable in supply, reduces food miles and ultimately supports the local economy. The quality of our produce here in Yorkshire is second to none, and we’re here to celebrate that.

One of the biggest challenges in hospitality today isn’t a lack of passion or creativity - it’s the silence. There’s a long-standing pressure that every venue should appear to be constantly busy and thriving, without acknowledging that there are quieter periods.

This pressure to maintain the façade means owners often deal with challenges behind closed doors, rather than openly discussing the realities of the industry.

Over the last few years, it’s been fantastic to witness the industry open up, with the rise of new opportunities such collaborations, unique pop-ups or partnerships- all in a bid to team together, offer something new for guests and support local businesses and talent.

Having honest conversations with other Yorkshire-based business owners has been a fantastic opportunity, not viewing these businesses as competitors but as friends and peers to create strong and resilient partnerships.

We can share knowledge, broaden audiences and find innovative solutions that wouldn’t emerge alone. Celebrating each other’s successes, rather than hiding our own challenges, not only makes a healthier workforce but allows us to all champion the Yorkshire food and drink scene together.