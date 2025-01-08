Combining technology and humanity is key to business success in 2025: Rashmi Dubé

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The convergence of artificial intelligence, environmental stewardship, and robust governance is no longer a futuristic concept but more an necessity for organisations seeking to thrive in an era of profound uncertainty.

The Unavoidable AI Revolution

Artificial Intelligence has transcended its status as a mere technological trend and emerged as a fundamental business transformation tool. In 2025, AI is not about replacing human expertise but augmenting and amplifying human capabilities.

Organisations that view AI as a strategic partner rather than a replacement will be the ones to lead their industries.

However, I also urge caution. If you have ever used AI you may have noted that its tendency to avoid responding to questions or ideas and quotes it deems to “appear to be promoting concerning ideas” (around questions of the future and the role of AI in society and business). So does AI (or at least some platforms) refuse to debate the role of AI in the world today?

In a world where content creation is on the increase for brands, we will need to consider questions around authenticity and ethics, combined with retaining the human ability to question and not become lazy to the point we rely upon AI to make decisions and content for ourselves.

On the other hand, hyper-automation – the seamless integration of AI, machine learning, and robotic process automation – is revolutionising operational efficiency.

Businesses are no longer just digitising processes; they are creating intelligent ecosystems where technology and human creativity coexist harmoniously. This approach enables organisations to make data-driven decisions with unprecedented speed and accuracy. If you don’t have a handle on your data, you need to act now to help make informed decisions.

Governance: The Unsung Hero of Strategic Success

Board governance and directors’ duties have never been more critical. In 2025, boards are expected to be more than passive oversight mechanisms. They are now strategic navigators, responsible for steering organisations through complex technological, environmental, and social landscapes. The modern board must possess a holistic understanding of emerging technologies, environmental impacts, and social responsibilities.

Directors are no longer just custodians of shareholder value but architects of sustainable, ethical business models. Their decisions must balance immediate financial performance with long-term societal and environmental implications.

So where does this all leave the Customer Experience? In this technologically advanced landscape, customer experience remains the undisputed king. Intelligent enterprises are those that leverage AI and data analytics to create personalised, predictive, and seamless customer journeys. The goal is not just to meet customer expectations but to anticipate and exceed them before the customer even articulates their need. Advanced AI algorithms, combined with deep learning capabilities, allow businesses to create hyper-personalised experiences that feel intuitive and natural. From predictive customer service to tailored product recommendations, the customer is at the centre of every technological innovation.