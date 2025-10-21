Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CEG, which is involved in several major real estate schemes in Yorkshire including the Kirkstall Forge and Temple Works developments in Leeds, entered administration earlier this month with KRE Corporate Recovery appointed to lead the process.

The company employed around 120 people, with offices in London and Leeds, specialising in the residential, office, industrial and strategic land sectors. Some of its assets were sold to a recently-formed associated company called RPG.

KRE Corporate Recovery said details about the assets are confidential when asked by The Yorkshire Post about what they are and their value.

Part of the Kirkstall Forge development, pictured in 2017..Picture by Simon Hulme

But a statement from the organisation did confirm 32 jobs have been lost – though there are hopes an unnamed Northern property development company may recruit some of the affected workers.

The statement said: “Rob Keyes and David Taylor were appointed as Joint Administrators of the company on 10 October 2025, following an application to the High Court.

“Following a brief marketing campaign to sell the business, limited assets of the company were sold to a third party shortly after the Joint Administrators appointment.

"Regrettably the Joint Administrators were unable to fund a buyer for the whole business and as such it was necessary to make 32 redundancies. However, the joint Administrators have been in touch with a Manchester-based property development company who has asked for the employees to contact that company as they are actively seeking to recruit staff.”

Companies House states RPG1 Management Limited was founded in July and is controlled by CEG founder and chairman Gerard Versteegh, with CEG chief executive Matthew Farrell also listed as a director.

CEG has said property-owning entities it manages are unaffected.

The situation follows CEG posting an £8.4m loss in its most recent annual accounts, which related to performance in 2023. That loss followed an earlier £6.7m loss in 2022.

The 2023 results stated creditors were owed £33m due to be repaid within 12 months.

The latest report said there was a “material uncertainty” about CEG’s ability to continue as a going concern as it was reliant on parent company the Dooba Group for financial support which was not guaranteed.

A CEG spokesperson confirmed the last financial loss and the money owed to creditors had impacted the decision to enter administration. They said: “The vast majority of the creditors referred to are CEG shareholders or related companies.”