Commercial real estate awards raise £307,929 for Yorkshire Children’s Charity

The rising stars of Yorkshire’s property sector were honoured at a major awards ceremony which raised more than £300,000 for a charity which supports disadvantaged children across the county.

Around 1,000 guests gathered at Rudding Park near Harrogate for the Yorkshire Commercial Real Estate Awards to celebrate business leaders who are helping to bring jobs and investment to Yorkshire during a period of uncertainty.

Cash raised at the event will support the Yorkshire Children’s Charity’s initiatives to support children living at a disadvantage across Yorkshire, including its Great Yorkshire Build projects.

The Great Yorkshire Build is a collaborative initiative between the private, public and third sector.

Together with the Yorkshire property sector, Yorkshire Children’s Charity transforms the space and facilities of SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities) schools in Yorkshire.

The charity has already completed a £1m transformation of Brooklands Community Special School in Skipton and work has begun on a £3m regeneration of Hilltop SLD (Severe learning disability) school in Rotherham, with another project in the pipeline at Brian Jackson College.

Founder and chief executive of Yorkshire Children’s Charity, Charlotte Farrington said: “To have raised £307,929 at this event is fantastic and a testament to the strength and generosity of the property industry.

"As a charity, the support we receive from the sector is crucial to making our project work possible. With child poverty rates at their highest in 20 years, the need for our work has never been greater.

“Far too many children are slipping through the cracks of our education system.

"Not only are there significant gaps in provision for children with special educational needs, but there is an alarming acceleration of children from disadvantaged backgrounds falling further behind due to a growing gap in school attendance.

“From our Great Yorkshire Build projects to winter support campaign, our work is driven by a need to equip our teachers with the tools they need to do their jobs. That starts with children who arrive at school warm, dry and ready to learn, in an environment that empowers them to meet their unique potential.”

The awards honoured the leaders who are playing major roles in developing high profile property schemes which are transforming Yorkshire’s economy.

The best consultancy practice award went to Bradley-Mason LLP while the best contractor trophy was picked up by Lodestone Projects.

The best investment deal award went to the team behind the sale of Central Square Leeds to Ashtrom. The best office deal was awarded to the Full ‘Turnkey’ Letting at 2 Whitehall Quay to the National Wealth Fund and the sale to Schneider Electric at Scarborough Business Park was voted best shed deal.

The ESG excellence award was presented to Baytree Leeds and the lifetime achievement award was picked up by Tim Waring.

The disrupter award went to Aire Park and the sale at Skelton Grange to Microsoft. Finally, the rising star award was presented to Thibault Verger of Schneider Electric.

Yorkshire Children’s Charity, which was founded in 2022, provides grants which support children and young people living with sickness, disability, and deprivation.