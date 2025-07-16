Community book exchange honours York’s heritage in North Street Gardens

Melanie Elkan, City of York Council, Holly Hennell, York Cares, the team from Western Wolds Men in Sheds, and Cllr Pete Kilbane.

A new community book exchange has been unveiled in North Street Gardens, celebrating the city’s rich heritage and commitment to community spirit.

The project, led by employee-volunteering charity York Cares, was delivered in partnership with City of York Council and funded through the Aviva Community Fund.

Inspired by the history of the site, the book exchange has been handcrafted in the likeness of the former Rowntree’s Cocoa Works factory, which once stood in the area. The structure was built by Western Wolds Men in Sheds, a place for men to meet to help combat loneliness and isolation, making this a project that connects past and present in both design and community impact. Nestle supported the project by providing historic images of the factory.

Graham from Western Wolds Men in Sheds said: “From designing, ordering, cutting out, assembling and painting, the project took six months to complete. Our laser machine was used to cut out all the windows and the metal work side built the supporting frame and pole for the library. Many members got involved with painting and finishing the library. Now the library is finished we hope it brings joy to all the people who see it and use it.”

The book exchange

Initially, the book exchange will contain environmental information linked to the Green Corridors York project and Wild York, as well as information about the new mural recently installed in the gardens. Longer-term, it is hoped that members of the community will use it to exchange books.

"We’re thrilled to see this unique community book exchange become a part of North Street Gardens," said Holly Hennell from York Cares. "It’s more than just a place to share information and borrow books - it’s a tribute to York’s industrial history, a celebration of local creativity, and a symbol of community working together."

Cllr Pete Kilbane, Executive Member for Economy and Culture at City of York Council said: “This valued project is helping enhance our outdoor spaces and make them play a bigger role in improving wellbeing and social inclusion. York Cares’ work to engage residents, community organisations, and volunteer groups in this project is doing just that while improving one of our green spaces. This community book borrowing initiative will share some of the garden’s history and encourage more people to relax there and enjoy a good read.”