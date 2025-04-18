Companies that fail to offer flexibility could lose their best staff, says SPG Resourcing

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the latest data from IT Jobs Watch, there are 85,046 technology roles currently advertised across the UK, and 22,818 are listed as either hybrid or remote, making up more than a quarter of all vacancies. Sam Hameed, Co-Founder of SPG Resourcing, commented: “Our own survey shows 40 per cent of respondents now work fully from home, 7 per cent are office-based, and a majority of 53 per cent follow a hybrid working pattern.”

Hybrid working has become more common since the pandemic, when many staff were forced to work from home.

Mr Hameed added: "It’s clear that tech professionals value autonomy and balance, and companies that fail to offer flexibility risk losing top talent.” A spokesman said: “As companies continue to adapt their working models post-pandemic, SPG’s insights indicate a clear shift in what candidates prioritise when considering new opportunities.

"With more employers embracing hybrid structures, SPG is helping clients by advising on flexible working strategies that align with current candidate expectations.” Mr Hameed added: “SPG remains at the forefront of tech recruitment, connecting businesses with in-demand talent across the UK.

"By closely monitoring industry trends and candidate preferences, we are ensuring employers and job seekers are equipped to thrive in the evolving digital workplace.”

SPG Resourcing is a technology resource services provider headquartered in Leeds.

