Company annual reports are now longer than The Hobbit - it is time to prune them back: James Ashton

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Who would have thought that getting public company annual reports under control was going to become such an equivalent voyage of discovery?

Equivalent not because the company secretaries, investor relations experts and, in some smaller companies, finance directors, that must produce thousands of words every year enjoy the exercise just as readers of The Hobbit, The Da Vinci Code and The Hunger Games have enjoyed the twists and turns of these famous tales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Equivalent because, amazingly, company annual reports routinely rival the length of these great texts.

James Ashton shares his expert insight. Picture: Erroll Jones

The latest Quoted Companies Alliance research shows that the average public company annual report and accounts has grown 31 per cent in five years to 98,000 words – longer than JRR Tolkien’s celebrated first novel. That is a lot of reading.

A good annual report is at once a company marketing tool and a contract between directors and investors that demonstrates due care is being taken in how an organisation is being run. It is often the first place prospective shareholders turn. But two years after the QCA raised significant concerns about the volume of content they contain, chapter after chapter continues to be added – an additional 4,600 words or seven pages every year at the latest count.

Now transparency is an important facet of the public markets. It sets stock market-quoted companies apart from more opaque ownership structures and fosters trust and confidence. But regulation, sometimes unintentional, has been piled on regulation. Corporate advisers, disinclined to put a foot wrong, suggest companies load all the information in. What else, more productive, could executives be engaged in to expand their enterprise instead of simply writing about it?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In our survey this time, we take a particular interest in the growth of remuneration (almost 10,000 words on average) and ESG coverage (more than 11,000 words on average). We urge ministers to scrap the “essay on pay” and prune environmental reporting for the sake of the UK economy and productivity.

More broadly, the act of corporate reporting must rethink what is really important for shareholders. What is the corporate growth story? How competent is the board? What are the risks that lie ahead – but also the opportunities?

Enlightened regulators are already talking about equalisation. It feels completely appropriate that there is increased focus on the many companies operating under private equity ownership. If the purveyors of private capital want to power the UK economy they must be accountable.

The recent increase in financial thresholds that determine company size are a welcome indicator of the Government’s thinking and direction of travel. We know the Business Secretary, Jonathan Reynolds, plans to launch a consultation at the end of this year to further simplify and modernise the UK’s non-financial reporting framework.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The EU Commission has already thrown down the gauntlet to the UK. Its omnibus plan promises to recalibrate some rules – including reporting rules – so that by 2029 companies’ administrative burdens will be reduced by 25 per cent – and at least 35 per cent for SMEs. It is to be hoped UK quoted companies will feel the benefit by then. In the meantime, the only increase in wordage we welcome is the column inches covering a radical overhaul of reporting requirements, to the benefit of all.