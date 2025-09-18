Completing qualifications is a big 'step' for two Yorkshire lawyers
Ann Christian, who is a partner at LCF Law, has successfully passed the STEP (Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners) Advanced Certificate in Cross-Border Estates. The globally recognised qualification gives legal professionals an in-depth knowledge of all types of international estate issues including inheritance, succession planning and property transfer rules across borders.
As well as examining the differences between common law, civil law and Sharia law, in addition to those that are hybrid, the qualification also covers a wide range of areas including the Private International Law of Succession, EU Succession Regulation, renvoi, property, tax considerations and the exchange of information.
In addition, Jennifer Lee, an associate in LCF Law’s Bradford office, has completed the STEP Diploma, which further enhances her technical knowledge and professional competence surrounding all areas of trusts, estates and succession planning.
Ann said: “As a firm we’re increasingly working with clients who have international assets, investments, businesses and holiday homes abroad, and navigating other countries’ laws surrounding succession rights, joint assets, matrimonial property, wills and intestacy can be a hugely complex area.
“Having this qualification means we can deal more effectively with estate administration across multiple jurisdictions, because it significantly enhances our capability in an international arena, and across different legal systems. It’s a very in-depth course that took six months to complete, but there’s no doubt it will benefit both new and existing clients.”
Jennifer added: “A hugely rewarding part of my role is working with clients to overcome complicated and challenging issues, and being able to provide specialist advice is a big part of this. As a member of The Association of Lifetime Lawyers, I already provide dedicated support and advice for older and vulnerable people, their families and their carers and I’m looking forward to building on this further with the STEP Diploma.”
Ann qualified as a solicitor in 2001 and has specialised in private client work ever since, helping people to plan for the future and protect their assets; and particularly with a view to tax and care home fee planning, as a member of The Association of Lifetime Lawyers. She also deals with estate administration, incapacity issues, will writing and advises on trusts.
Jennifer joined the firm as a trainee and progressed through the LCF Law Career Pathway Programme. She was offered a training contract in 2015 and once qualified, she worked in the real estate team before moving into personal law in 2019. In addition to guiding clients through the process of making wills and putting in place powers of attorney, Jennifer specialises in probate work, supporting clients through emotionally difficult times and handling estate administrations.
LCF Law is an award-winning full-service law firm, which operates regionally, nationally and internationally, with over 145 people across offices in Leeds, Bradford, Harrogate and Ilkley.