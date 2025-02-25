Concrete technician nominated in national emerging talent award

A Bradford concrete technician has been shortlisted in a national industry awards scheme after making a positive contribution to the sector.

Oscrete employee, Keiron Todd (25), made the top 10 national nominations for the concrete industry’s Emerging Talent Awards which recognise and reward the achievements and efforts of those in the early stage of their career in the sector.

Keiron, who joined Oscrete’s technical team at Oscrete’s Rutland Street-base in 2022, was nominated by his colleague, Product Development and Sustainability Manager Matthew Gabriel, for his “fantastic work ethic” and “remarkable ability to adapt and learn”.

Matt said: “Keiron has integrated seamlessly into our laboratory team and has mastered complex concepts including the art of concrete mix design, ensuring the highest standards of quality and efficiency. His proactive approach to problem solving during his day-to-day role as a concrete technician has and continues to directly contribute to the success of the team and Oscrete.”

Oscrete’s award-nominated Concrete Technician Keiron Todd

He added: “Beyond his technical skills, Keiron embodies the core values of our business and his willingness to go above and beyond for the benefit of the team fosters a positive work environment and inspires others to strive for excellence. Testament to Keiron’s hard work and success, we have recently nominated him to join our internal emerging leader’s programme and we have no doubt of his continued success.”

Oscrete is one of the UK's leading specialist construction chemical suppliers, manufacturing a comprehensive range of concrete admixtures for the pre-cast and ready-mix market and developing and supplying additives for the manufacture of dry bagged mortars and adhesives. As an active sponsor of Bradford 2025 UK City of Culture, the company is committed to encouraging employment into the district and investing in its growing workforce.

Keiron, who works alongside his brother Michael, as part of Oscrete’s technical team which focuses on research and development, said: “Working in the concrete lab provides great problem-solving opportunities and I take real pride in the concrete testing aspect of my role. As concrete technicians, we regularly encounter challenges and there’s real satisfaction in identifying the root causes and implementing effective solutions to enhance the quality of the concrete.

“I’d like to thank Oscrete for the opportunity they have given me to have a career in the concrete industry and the technical team for their encouragement and support over the last three years. I appreciate their recognition of the work I’ve done and I wish all finalists the best in the awards.”