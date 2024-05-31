Conditions for Yorkshire's commercial property sector are starting to look up: Matthew Jones

While some people may have questioned our timing to launch a commercial building consultancy business in 2009, we saw the opportunity ahead as the economy started to strengthen and confidence grew once again.

Those signs of recovery in the UK’s commercial property market are not dissimilar to what is being seen right now. After a period of uncertainty and headwinds across the industry due to inflation, rising interest rates and changes in office working habits among other factors, we are seeing a shift now which indicates that an upturn could be on the horizon.

This has been backed up recently in the RICS Global Commercial Property Monitor, which reported that in Q1 2024 there were signs of recovery in the UK’s commercial property market. A total of 35 per cent of survey respondents indicated that the market had reached a floor for the current cycle, while 38 per cent shared the view that the market had entered the early stages of an upturn.

Matthew Jones shares his expert insight. Picture: Darren Robinson

Looking towards cities in Yorkshire, Leeds office Agents Forum (LOAF) statistics show that the city’s office take-up in the first quarter of this year increased 122 per cent compared to the last quarter.

Moreover, there has been an easing of credit conditions in recent months which is starting to unlock further investment in commercial property and hopefully will provide more stability for investors, owners and tenants as we move through the next year.

It feels like an obvious point to make but we operate in a cyclical industry which will always be impacted by the global economy. It’s our job to stay attuned to these, advising clients how they can navigate a myriad of scenarios while undertaking their projects across all commercial property sectors.

As a business we have experienced every part of the cycle now. And while we clearly can’t predict the future, we have been able to steer projects and portfolios to future-proof them for clients working with our six UK-wide offices because of this knowledge.

We continue to invest in our team of senior building surveyors, and have introduced in-house energy and building services teams with specialist knowledge to create an integrated approach to the advice we offer clients. Access to strategic and practical advice is reaping rewards for our clients in a time of change in our industry as we air towards a net zero carbon future.

It’s more important than ever to understand regions, and which parts of the sector are strong and weak in each geography. Having teams on the ground across the UK has enabled us to support clients in a bespoke way.

The commercial property sector is also facing a huge challenge to improve carbon impact and energy use. The implementation of the Minimum Energy Efficiency Standard (MEES) is the immediate concern for most property owners but many aspire to higher standards and targets.

We also expect a great deal more legislation to be introduced in the next few years and occupiers are now demanding better buildings. There is a huge amount of existing commercial property stock to consider, a lot of which will require creative thinking and innovation to improve.