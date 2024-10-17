Coney Street and River Ouse waterfront plans: Plans for retail and leisure to go before councillors

Plans for a new waterfront hosting retail and leisure businesses and student accommodation following the demolition of Coney Street’s Boots are set to go before councillors.

Plans from developers Helmsley Group would see extensions at the back of buildings torn down along with Boots to make way for a new public space overlooking the River Ouse.

Company development director Max Reeves said the proposals were a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to revitalise Coney Street and create a positive legacy for generations to come.

But 12 objections have been lodged against the plans including concerns over the effect on historic buildings in Coney Street which is a prominent shopping destination.

An impression showing how the Coney Street Riverside development, behind Coney Street overlooking the River Ouse in York, would look. Picture is from Aberfield/Helmsley Group

It comes as York Council planning officers have recommended that the application for Coney Street Riverside is approved when it goes before councillors on Thursday, October 24.

The development would be able to go ahead if the council’s Planning Committee A approves the application, provided it is not called in by Government ministers on listed building grounds.

The plans propose demolishing Boots and the back of WH Smiths to link Coney Street to the new waterfront area which will be named Waterloo Place and a riverside walkway.

New retail and leisure spaces would feature in new buildings between three and five storeys high, with one block up to six storeys tall.

Upper floors of the new buildings would be occupied by 358 rooms for students, with communal areas including a cinema, gym, yoga studio and common rooms also included.

The building at 29-31 Coney Street would also be knocked down along with modern extensions at the back of numbers 21, 23, 25 and 33.

The upper floors of those buildings would be converted into student accommodation while a courtyard and retail and leisure units would be created at the back.

Conversions are also planned for 19 Coney Street, which houses Next, including creating 85 student rooms in its upper floors along with a rooftop garden.

A council report on the plans stated that opening up the riverside would bring significant benefits while student accommodation would make better use of empty parts of Coney Street buildings.

The plans have also been welcomed by organisations including York’s Chamber of Commerce, Business Improvement District (BID) and the city’s Civic Trust.

The latter stated the development would end a century of disconnection of Coney Street and the River Ouse.

But the 12 objections include ones from York Georgian Society, the Twentieth Century Society and the Council of British Archaelogy over the impact on historical buildings.

Council highways officers have also raised concerns about the location of disabled parking spaces while others have called for more general residential accommodation.

Hemsley Group stated their plans would see a 50-year ambition of creating a riverside walkway finally realised with space for independent shops and national brands.

The company also stated its plans had been revised since they were first drawn up in 2022 to ensure everyone’s needs are met.

Development manager Mr Reeves said they were optimistic the plans would get the green light.

He said: “We know that this development would not only be welcomed but is needed, and will bring significant benefits, including increased visitor numbers, vital public green space, job creation and boosted city centre spend.

“It will build on our long-held ambition to revitalise Coney Street and reconnect it with its riverfront, alongside creating a welcoming, family friendly offer and much-needed accommodation to meet student demand within the city.