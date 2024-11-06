Coney Street scheme will bring £175m boost to York's economy: Sarah Czarnecki

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It would later be referred to as ‘Cuningstrete’, which translates to ‘King’s Street’ before settling on the name it holds today.

Now, thanks to the Helmsley Group, Coney Street looks set for a new and exciting chapter in its long and proud history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The developer has ambitious plans to regenerate 250,000 sq ft of Coney Street’s retail, leisure, commercial and residential spaces - including the creation of a riverside walkway and student accommodation.

A riverside regeneration scheme in York has been given the green light.

West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce is highly supportive of the plans, for a number of reasons.

Helmsley’s vision is one very much focused on rejuvenating the area across multiple levels.

It wants to introduce boutique, independent retail experiences to the street. It supports both the creation and rejuvenation of the historic lanes and passageways joining Coney Street and the River Ouse together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In so doing, the riverfront will become accessible to all of York’s citizens and visitors, with the newly created riverfront having the potential to stage outdoor performance and music concerts.

Then there is the economic benefit.

Independent analysis from chartered surveyors and planers Aspinall Verdi, alongside economic development consultants Kada Research published in March this year said the plan would deliver £175m in economic benefits to York over the next 15 years.

Broken down that means that, for every £1 invested, £3.93 would be generated for the city.

In an act of foresight and prudence the plans were given the green light by planners at City of York Council last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Given the huge economic, social and historic benefits this will bring, it was incumbent on elected officials on the planning committee to recognise the once in a generation opportunity the scheme will bring to York.

For centuries, York has been a globally significant cultural and historic epicentre, and it is essential that this is reflected in the appearance of the city and its infrastructure.

We at the Chamber consider the plans to be sympathetic to the environment and heritage of our city.

And this is a view which is shared by the much-respected York Civic Trust, which has also leant the plan its backing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Chamber also believes that the job creation and increased economic opportunities that the regeneration of Coney Street will bring will act as a catalyst for further inward investment and improvements throughout the city centre.

City of York Council’s has made economic growth a key priority in its York 2032 document.

This regeneration scheme for Coney Street will ensure the city is able to achieve its full potential for current and future generations.