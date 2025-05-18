Confidence in UK real estate market up despite challenge of geopolitical instability

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the survey, which gathered responses from 10,874 professionals who will attend this year’s UKREiiF, positive sentiment in UK real estate has risen from 52 per cent to 70 per cent, an 18-point increase.

The survey asked respondents to reflect on how they felt about the real estate market 12 months ago, and how they feel about the year ahead. Negative sentiment also dropped from 17 per cent to just six per cent, while neutral views declined from 31 per cent to 24 per cent.

The survey comes ahead of UKREiiF’s 2025 event, which begins on Tuesday, 20 May, and takes place over three days at the Royal Armouries in Leeds.

Confidence across the UK real estate market has shown signs of a rebound, according to a major sentiment survey. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 26th March 2024.

Nathan Spencer, managing director of UKREiiF, said: “The findings send a clear message. After a period of prolonged uncertainty, confidence has returned to the UK real estate market. Nearly 70 per cent of professionals we surveyed are optimistic about the year ahead, and that positivity runs right across the country and every part of the industry.

“We hope this research helps drive meaningful conversations at the UKREiiF event in Leeds this year.”

Every UK region recorded a significant increase in positive sentiment in the survey.

Yorkshire, the Midlands, London and the North West saw positive sentiment increase 17 percentage points from 52 per cent to 69 per cent.

Positive sentiment in Scotland increased from 47 per cent to 67 per cent, while the South West recorded an increase from 55 per cent to 74 per cent. Wales saw positive sentiment increase from 53 per cent to 71 per cent, while the South East recorded a lift from 52 per cent to 70 per cent.

Optimism also improved across different sectors. Positivity among consultants rose by 18 points, contractors by 14 points, and architectural and design teams by 18.

The most confident groups overall were recruitment firms, which reported 82 per cent positivity and data analytics providers, which reported 80 per cent.

Despite this shift, some challenges persisted in parts of the industry.

The public sector reported the highest level of negative sentiment at eight per cent, while developers followed at seven per cent.

The 2025 UKREiiF sentiment survey also highlighted persistent and diverging concerns across the industry.

Geopolitical instability topped the list of concerns, with nearly half of all respondents citing it as a worry.

Inflation, planning delays, political context and finance-related pressures also featured prominently – with the distribution of concerns varying by sector.

Developers most often cited the planning system as their key concern, while investors and funders highlighted geopolitical instability.

Contractors pointed to the UK political landscape as their top concern.

Nicola Hanser, director of Holistic Insight, which partnered with UKREiiF to produce the survey, added: “What’s particularly powerful about this survey is that it captures sentiment from across the full breadth of the sector.

