Conquer Technology to open office at Bruntwood Scitech in Platform Leeds
Manchester-based Conquer Technology Ltd has also announced the appointment of Sarah Tulip as its new Chief Growth Officer. Ms Tulip has previously held a number of senior roles within fast growing technology businesses.
A spokesman said: “Following her appointment, Conquer will be opening a second office at the Bruntwood Scitech Offices, Platform, Leeds to expand its national footprint to support existing and new clients.”
Jonny Ward, the CEO, said: “We are delighted Sarah has joined the leadership team here at Conquer Technology, her reputation and experience within the industry is outstanding and she brings a different perspective to the organisation with her passion for diversity and inclusion which will help us build a fairer organisation as we grow.
He added: “Our plans for growth this year are ambitious. With new client acquisitions we expect a very strong end to 2024.”
A recent report from commercial real estate firm Avison Young concluded that science and technology are among the sectors driving economic growth in Leeds, with “significant development” taking place to support an innovation district within the city.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.