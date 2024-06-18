Conquer Technology to open office at Bruntwood Scitech in Platform Leeds

Manchester-based Conquer Technology Ltd has also announced the appointment of Sarah Tulip as its new Chief Growth Officer. Ms Tulip has previously held a number of senior roles within fast growing technology businesses.

A spokesman said: “Following her appointment, Conquer will be opening a second office at the Bruntwood Scitech Offices, Platform, Leeds to expand its national footprint to support existing and new clients.”

Jonny Ward, the CEO, said: “We are delighted Sarah has joined the leadership team here at Conquer Technology, her reputation and experience within the industry is outstanding and she brings a different perspective to the organisation with her passion for diversity and inclusion which will help us build a fairer organisation as we grow.

He added: “Our plans for growth this year are ambitious. With new client acquisitions we expect a very strong end to 2024.”