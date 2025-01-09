Conservatory Outlet Network posts £35m sales

A major manufacturer of windows, doors and living space products has seen its network of retailers achieve 24 per cent year-on-year growth in turnover over the past 12 months. Together, the Conservatory Outlet’s network of retailers recorded well over £100m in sales, a spokesman said.
“It’s undeniable that the market as a whole has contracted last year and experienced many pressures - a lot of them out of its control,” said Greg Kane, Conservatory Outlet’s CEO. (Photo supplied on behalf of Conservatory Outlet)“It’s undeniable that the market as a whole has contracted last year and experienced many pressures - a lot of them out of its control,” said Greg Kane, Conservatory Outlet’s CEO. (Photo supplied on behalf of Conservatory Outlet)
The Wakefield-based manufacturer said it had enjoyed similar growth, posting £35m in sales and producing more than 100,000 frames to keep up with demand.

“It’s undeniable that the market as a whole has contracted last year and experienced many pressures - a lot of them out of its control,” said Greg Kane, Conservatory Outlet’s CEO.

He continued, “Four installers have achieved between 25 to 30 per cent growth, whilst another three have recorded between 30 to 50 per cent sales increases. One has even managed to double orders.”

“It’s fantastic to see our Premium Retailers defy market conditions and post over £100m in sales. This proves that if you work smart, have the right product, the right pitch and the right level off support, then anything is possible."

