Consortium led by British tycoon close to agreeing rescue deal for The Body Shop

A bidding team headed by by Mr Jatania’s investment firm Aurea is in exclusive talks with joint administrators at FRP Advisory, with the former chief executive of beauty brand Molton Brown, Charles Denton, being lined up to lead the management team. In a joint statement issued by Aurea and administrators of The Body Shop International, they said it is hoped that a deal can be struck in the “coming weeks”. Aurea is now going through The Body Shop books, they added. The Body Shop fell into administration in early February after previous forecasts for how much funding it would need to keep going proved too low, leading to hundreds of job losses and dozens of store closures.

The joint administrators of The Body Shop International and Aurea said: “While the deal is not yet complete, we believe the combined experience of the consortium, together with the existing management team, represents the best outcome for creditors and will ultimately ensure the long-term success of The Body Shop.

“A period of due diligence will now take place, with the intention to complete the transaction in the coming weeks.”

It comes after it was reported last week that Mr Jatania was nearing a deal for the chain following the recent bid deadline.

Mr Jatania previously ran Lornamead – the owner of personal care brands including Lypsyl, Woods of Windsor, Yardley and Harmony haircare – which he sold to rival Li & Fung for around £155 million