Construction has begun on the final office building in Hull’s tech campus after seven years of development.

The building is the final phase of developer Wykeland Group’s @TheDock complex in Hull’s Fruit Market urban village.

Developers claim It will provide a further 11,000 sq ft of office space and bring 150 more advanced tech jobs to the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Gouldthorp, asset manager at Hull-based Wykeland, said: “It’s great that work is now underway on this exciting development.

“@TheDock has been a tremendous success and this latest phase underlines our confidence in the continuing growth of the tech sector in Hull and the wider region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our previous investments on this site have generated dozens of new digital businesses and

hundreds of highly-skilled tech jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This final building will create exciting new opportunities to be part of one of the UK’s most successful tech communities within a building with exceptional sustainability credentials.”

The building will complete a cluster of office space at the @TheDock development, which includes the Centre for Digital Innovation tech hub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The @TheDock development has regenerated a previously derelict waterfront site and become a focal point for Hull’s fast-growing tech sector.

Yorkshire-based contractor Castlehouse Construction is delivering the works, with the final building having been designed by leading architectural practice The Harris Partnership, also based in Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The developer’s agent for the project is LHL Group, who are also Yorkshire-based.

A total of around 300 workers will be on site across the various stages of the construction process, with the building scheduled to be completed in summer 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Site preparation and groundworks have been completed and piling work has now begun on site.

The piling is being carried out using a rotating, screw-type method which will minimise noise disruption while foundation works are carried out, before the steel frame of the building takes shape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded in 2009, Castlehouse Construction has grown into a near-£30m turnover business, and works on projects in sectors including commercial, education, retail, healthcare and residential.

Castlehouse Construction was previously contracted by Wykeland to deliver the first phase of the £20m transformation of the former Northallerton Prison site in North Yorkshire into the award-winning Treadmills mixed-used development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil Dewell, Construction Director at Castlehouse Construction, said: “We’re pleased to have been appointed to build what will be a high-quality, sustainable commercial development in a prime location in Hull.

“Having previously worked with Wykeland on the first phase of The Treadmills development in Northallerton, we were delighted to be chosen for this project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new building will be powered by renewable energy generated via an array of roof-mounted solar panels.

A green roof formed by flowering plants and a green wall section will also be installed to support biodiversity, while adding to the building’s insulation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building will be rated BREEAM “Very Good” – a sustainability assessment that will put it in the top 25 per cent nationally for non-domestic buildings.