Once complete in 2025, Skegness Learning Campus will offer a range of vocational education courses from the Wainfleet Road site.

The campus is supported by a £14m government-funded Connected Coast Town Deal.

Developers say the project is poised to make a “significant impact” by providing accessible education opportunities in critical areas such as construction, engineering, hospitality, tourism, and digital skills training.

Hobson & Porter has started work building a new £12m college campus in Skegness.

Chris Baron, chair of Connected Coast, said: “The new, state of the art Skegness learning campus is set to be an economic game changer for the area. Not only is it our flagship Town Deal project in Skegness, it is also the single largest Towns Fund project in Lincolnshire.

“The new campus is also part of the Skegness Gateway and will be a catalyst for change in the area, providing an inspirational space where local people can get the skills, knowledge, and training they need to access the employment opportunities they want. Consultation is also being carried out with local employers and learning providers to ensure the training offered meets the needs of the local economy now and in the future.”

The Skegness TEC campus will be located at the heart of the Skegness Gateway initiative, which includes 1,000 new homes, approximately 41,000 sq m of commercial premises, tourist accommodation, a crematorium, a primary school, a local retail centre with shops, pubs, and eateries, as well as 4,000 sq m of storage facilities.

For Hobson & Porter, the work follows the successful completion of a £5.5m technical, engineering and construction facility at York College, which was delivered on time and within budget.

Joe Booth from Hobson & Porter said: “The Skegness Learning Campus adds to our growing portfolio of further education projects in recent years, on the back of us delivering successful large-scale projects for both York College and Bishop Burton College at its campuses in both Lincoln and Beverley.

“This latest contract win also builds on our expertise in the education sector and as well as building and refurbishing schools and colleges across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, we’re using these opportunities to create a sustainable workforce for the construction industry by educating, developing and upskilling the next generation through our Foundations scheme.

“The initiative, which was born after we completed work on a construction hub at Bishop Burton College, helps to enrich career opportunities in the industry.”

