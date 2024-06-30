Construction completed on £7.5m extension at Sheffield's Weston Park Hospital

The block has been designed and built to incorporate linear accelerator (LINAC) machines – a device commonly used to deliver radiation treatments to cancer patients. The extension, which connects to Weston Park’s main radiotherapy department, also hosts consultation spaces, plant rooms, offices, meeting rooms, and a small waiting area for patients.

Tony Shaw, managing director from Henry Boot Construction, said: “As a company, we are always keen to invest in our local communities and deliver projects that can genuinely make a difference. This project is the perfect example of how our construction expertise can positively shape the future of our healthcare provision.”

Due to the high-energy X-rays that LINAC machines use, the new reinforced concrete building utilises internal concrete walls to provide the required radiation protection. The LINAC chambers themselves are also windowless.

Construction firm Henry Boot Construction has completed a £7.5 million extension to Weston Park Hospital’s radiology department.

A green living wall has been installed to the side of the building as well as enhanced soft landscaping to external areas to incorporate attractive design elements.