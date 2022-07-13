Construction firm Triton secures £4.5m contract to extend Notre Dame Catholic Sixth Form College in Leeds

The design and build contract includes the demolition of an existing building, formerly part of the university chaplaincy, to make way for a new 21,500 sq ft, four storey building.

Triton is delivering a full turnkey solution to include full internal fit-out and external access works.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Notre Dame Catholic Sixth Form College is located in Leeds city centre, close to the University of Leeds.

A new extension building and gateway to Notre Dame Catholic Sixth Form College is being built.

Justine Barlow, principal of Notre Dame, said: “We are consistently oversubscribed with applicants, and we are thankful for the timely funding and the commitment from the Department of Education to grow and develop our sixth form provision in Leeds.

“We are pleased to be working with Triton Construction as part of the team to deliver this new building that will enable Notre Dame to provide enhanced facilities and opportunities, as well as accommodation for our new T Level courses, for our young people across the city.”

Triton is currently progressing demolition works and site preparation to enable construction of the new building during the summer term break.

The firm will build down to create a deep basement level that will become a new entrance reception and study area access from St Mark’s Avenue. An additional three storeys will provide 14 new digital classrooms with supporting facilities.

The structure will be a steel frame with an internal walling system and red brick exterior, in keeping with the local structural landscape.

Triton is working within strict planning conditions for the external façade, tree preservation and sustainable transport facilities.

Sustainable features include decorative solar shading along the main glazed elevation to reduce solar heat gain and the project is being delivered to meet BREEAM standards.

Paul Clarkson, managing director at Triton Construction, said: “We are delighted to secure this contract as an addition to our extensive portfolio of work in the education sector.

“The project is complex due to the very tight site conditions with a one-way road access, local landscape conservation, as well as the live environment conditions.