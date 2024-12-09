Construction materials supplier named seafarer charity's “Admiral of the Seas
Ashcourt’s connection to the Society began when the company acquired the former Newland Homes site on Cottingham Road in Hull, once the Sailors’ Children’s Society orphanage.
As part of the acquisition, Ashcourt gifted office space to the charity, enabling the organisation to grow and continue its vital work. With the charity now expanding beyond the office space, Ashcourt has pledged equivalent financial support to ensure the Society can continue its mission.
The partnership is rooted in a heartfelt family connection. Bob Bousfield, Ashcourt’s founder, had a personal link to the charity, as is grandmother received support from the Society. Bob was well-loved in the community, known for planting thousands of spring bulbs across the estate and championing the charity’s work. Following his recent passing, his sons, Kurt and Alastair, have continued the family’s legacy of support.
Emily Summerson, Group Operations Director at Ashcourt, said: “We are proud to support the Sailors’ Children’s Society, which we believe is a fantastic charity dedicated to helping families of disadvantaged children of seafarers. Our support began many years ago when we acquired the Newland Homes heritage site, formerly the orphanages for sailors’ children. Bob was a longstanding supporter of the charity, and we are proud to continue supporting it in his memory.”
Natasha Barley, CEO of Sailors’ Children’s Society, expressed her gratitude: “We are deeply thankful to Ashcourt for their continued generosity and their long-standing connection to the Society.
"The support from Bob Bousfield and now from Kurt and Alastair has been invaluable to us and the families we serve. Bob’s legacy of kindness and dedication to the community lives on through this partnership, and we are proud to honour his memory as we work together to help disadvantaged families of seafarers.”
The Sailors’ Children’s Society has been providing support to the families of seafarers for over 200 years. Thanks to partnerships like this, the charity continues to make a meaningful impact on families in need, ensuring they have the resources and opportunities to thrive.