Construction materials supplier named seafarer charity's “Admiral of the Seas

A historic partnership between construction industry group Ashcourt and the Sailors’ Children’s Society enters a new chapter as the charity names Ashcourt as their "Admiral of the Seas," celebrating decades of support for disadvantaged families of seafarers.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashcourt’s connection to the Society began when the company acquired the former Newland Homes site on Cottingham Road in Hull, once the Sailors’ Children’s Society orphanage.

As part of the acquisition, Ashcourt gifted office space to the charity, enabling the organisation to grow and continue its vital work. With the charity now expanding beyond the office space, Ashcourt has pledged equivalent financial support to ensure the Society can continue its mission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The partnership is rooted in a heartfelt family connection. Bob Bousfield, Ashcourt’s founder, had a personal link to the charity, as is grandmother received support from the Society. Bob was well-loved in the community, known for planting thousands of spring bulbs across the estate and championing the charity’s work. Following his recent passing, his sons, Kurt and Alastair, have continued the family’s legacy of support.

Emily Summerson​​​​, Group Operations Director at Ashcourt with her Admiral of the seas Plaque

Emily Summerson, Group Operations Director at Ashcourt, said: “We are proud to support the Sailors’ Children’s Society, which we believe is a fantastic charity dedicated to helping families of disadvantaged children of seafarers. Our support began many years ago when we acquired the Newland Homes heritage site, formerly the orphanages for sailors’ children. Bob was a longstanding supporter of the charity, and we are proud to continue supporting it in his memory.”

Natasha Barley, CEO of Sailors’ Children’s Society, expressed her gratitude: “We are deeply thankful to Ashcourt for their continued generosity and their long-standing connection to the Society.

"The support from Bob Bousfield and now from Kurt and Alastair has been invaluable to us and the families we serve. Bob’s legacy of kindness and dedication to the community lives on through this partnership, and we are proud to honour his memory as we work together to help disadvantaged families of seafarers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad