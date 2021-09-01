Construction of luxury holiday lodges underway in North Yorkshire

Work on Keld Spring is currently underway.

Developer Actually Parks is working in partnership with consultants Sutton Hospitality to built the scheme, which is being created on a nine-acre site near the village of Wombleton. The lodges are being marketed as an investment opportunity.

There will be 29 lodges in phase one of the new development, which will be known as Keld Spring, with occupancy from spring 2022.

The developer will retain a number of lodges for short stay holiday rentals, with the majority ringfenced for investors looking for an exclusive ownership or investment opportunity. A limited number of lodges from phase one of the development are now available for purchase.

They will be built using a highly energy efficient structural insulated panels (SIP) build system and manufactured in the UK by Actually Parks.

Each lodge will be custom designed, offering maximum flexibility for layout and interior design. They will feature an open plan living area, garden veranda rooms, infinity hot tubs, electric car charging ports, smart home integration, and wireless home sound systems. The exteriors of the lodges will be finished with natural materials including zinc, copper, and larch cladding.

Rhodri Andrews, head of marketing at Actually Parks, said: “The UK holiday sector has already experienced major sustained growth in the last couple of years, and it has fast become the rising star of the investment sector. Keld Spring’s hand-finished lodges will grant investors access to this stable and lucrative market.”

