Construction starts on new £6m short-break centre for young people with complex disabilities

Hull-based Hobson & Porter is building the project on behalf of North Lincolnshire Council, via its Construction & Highways Framework.

The development, which is being supported with funding from the Government’s Department for Education (DfE), is being built on the site of a former community wellbeing hub that was demolished earlier this year, approximately one mile from Scunthorpe town centre on Alvingham Road.

The single storey building will include multiple sensory rooms, dining and lounge areas, staff bedrooms, 13 specialist accessible residential bedrooms for children with complex needs, accessible kitchens and bathrooms, a medical room, administrative spaces and family rooms.

Construction has started on a new multi-purpose short-break care centre in Scunthorpe

The centre will also feature gardens and outdoor spaces for staff, residents and their families. Work is due to complete in spring 2023.

In addition to offering care to children with complex needs, young people using the new facility will be able to participate in a wide range of activities that will help them build important life skills. The centre will be the new home of Cygnets, which currently offers these services in the area and was recently rated outstanding by Ofsted.

Coun Rob Waltham, leader of North Lincolnshire Council, said: “With Government support, we are investing millions of pounds of local taxpayers’ money in people supporting our most vulnerable children.

“We know how vital it is to local families that their children have access to this brilliant support here in North Lincolnshire rather than going out of the area. It ensures they can stay safe and connected in their own community.”

