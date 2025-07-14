'Consumer Duty is having positive impact on how people view banks'

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Consumer Duty was launched in July 2023, with aim of forcing financial firms “to put customers at the heart of what they do”, including when they are designing products and communicating with customers.

In March 2023, YouGov asked people how they felt banks and financial services companies were performing.

Just over two years later, it has carried out another survey, indicating the public has a more favourable opinion of banks and financial services.

Public perceptions about banks have improved since the launch of the Consumer Duty two years ago, which set higher standards of consumer protection, a survey indicates. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

In the most recent survey, YouGov recorded 11 percentage-point increases in the proportion of people who believe banks provide information that is easy to understand (rising from 44 per cent in 2023 to 55 per cent in 2025); that banks protect customers from potential harm (from 40 per cent in 2023 to 51 per cent); and that they provide value for money (up from 36 per cent to 47 per cent).

There was also a three-point rise in the proportion of people who believe that banks provide good customer service (from 60 per cent to 63 per cent).

The proportion of people who believe banks are doing a poor job of communicating risk to consumers has dropped seven percentage points from 47 per cent to 40 per cent.

Under the duty, financial firms should provide helpful and accessible customer support, so it is as easy to sort out a problem, switch or cancel a product, as it was to buy a financial service or product in the first place.

They should also provide timely and clear information, helping people to make good financial decisions. Important information should not be buried in lengthy small print.

Providers should also offer products and services that are right for the customer and products and services should also provide fair value, according to the terms of the duty.

Firms also need to consider whether someone is in a vulnerable situation, for example due to poor health or financial troubles.

A spokesperson for banking and finance industry body UK Finance said: “Banks are focused on delivering good outcomes for their customers and providing excellent customer service.

“They invest significantly in these areas and we therefore welcome YouGov finding this has translated into people feeling better served by their bank.

“Banks will use these findings to continue to enhance their services and best support their customers.”

In the years following the financial crash, some of the major banks became embroiled in numerous mis-selling scandals, including Payment Protection Insurance (PPI) and mis-sold Interest Rate Hedging Products (IRHPs). These scandals led to significant financial penalties and reputational damage for banks.