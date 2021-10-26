Consumer giant Reckitt which has large base in Hull boosts its outlook for the year

The company, which makes Dettol, said that like-for-like revenue is now expected to grow by between 1% and 3%, an increase of one percentage point since the last prediction.
In the third quarter revenue grew 3.3% when comparing like for like. When not discounting the sale of its baby formula business and others revenue dipped 6.8%.
Read More
In 2019, Reckitt officially opened its new £105m Science and Innovation Centre in the city, and the FTSE100 company’s Hull base is now the largest development centre it operates in the world.
Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers. Click here to subscribe.