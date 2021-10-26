Consumer giant Reckitt which has large base in Hull boosts its outlook for the year

The company, which makes Dettol, said that like-for-like revenue is now expected to grow by between 1% and 3%, an increase of one percentage point since the last prediction.

In the third quarter revenue grew 3.3% when comparing like for like. When not discounting the sale of its baby formula business and others revenue dipped 6.8%.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Consumer giant Reckitt has boosted its outlook for the year after saying that nine of its 10 highest-selling products have grown by more than 10% over the last two years.

In 2019, Reckitt officially opened its new £105m Science and Innovation Centre in the city, and the FTSE100 company’s Hull base is now the largest development centre it operates in the world.