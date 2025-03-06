Consumer good giants Reckitt 'evaluating opportunities' for controversial baby formula brand Mead Johnson

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company, which started in Hull in 1840 and retains a factory and research and development centre in the city, now owns major household brands such as Nurofen, Durex, Dettol, Vanish and Harpic.

Its newly-published results for 2024 showed a 1.4 per cent annual increase in like-for-like revenue but a three per cent drop in net revenue to £14,169m. Operating profit was down 4.2 per cent to £2,425m.

The company said it is focused on creating a “simpler, more effective Reckitt”. It is ending its ‘Essential Home’ division this year, which currently makes up 14 per cent of group revenue, and also “evaluating opportunities” for the future of its Mead Johnson infant formula arm.

Reckitt has sites in the US as well as the UK. The picture shows an artist's impression of a facility in North Carolina

The group faces lawsuits in the US over its formula for premature babies.

Reckitt and rival Abbott Laboratories are defending more than 1,000 lawsuits alleging a connection between their milk-based formulas and a life-threatening bowel illness – called necrotising enterocolitis – in premature babies. Both Abbott and Reckitt dispute this alleged link to the disease.

Kris Licht, Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are reshaping Reckitt into a more efficient, world-class consumer health and hygiene company, focused on a portfolio of high-growth, high-margin Powerbrands.”

Shares in the company were up two per cent in early Thursday trading despite the results prompting questions from analysts.

AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said: “There is certainly plenty for investors to unpick as the company continues along the restructuring path.

“On the plus side, proposals to reshape the business have been firmed up, with a plan to exit the portfolio of non-core brands – somewhat ironically dubbed Essential Home – on track to complete this year.

“There may also be disappointment that Reckitt didn’t have anything more definitive to say about an exit from its Mead Johnson infant formula arm. The $18 billion capture of this business in 2017 has been a disaster of a deal and remains a source of litigation risk for the group.”

Chris Beckett, head of equity research at Quilter Cheviot, added: “The ongoing litigation on the use of infant formula and the tragic deaths of premature babies in the US continues to overhang the stock. One case was lost last year, and a second was won, but this may well go to appeal.

"Expectations around this litigation are improving for the industry, particularly following the US federal government’s advice for doctors to continue using the formula towards the end of last year. However, there are no guarantees on how it will land in the courts, and this is feeding into Reckitt trading at a discount to its competitors.