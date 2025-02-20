9 essential air fryer safety tips from Aviva

To minimise the risk of fire and costly damage, follow these safety tips when using an air fryer:

Follow the manufacturer’s instructions – Always read and adhere to the user manual for your specific air fryer model.

Never leave an air fryer unattended – Monitor your appliance while in use to prevent overheating and other hazards.

Use minimal oil – Excess oil can cause smoke and increase the risk of fire.

Place the air fryer properly – Keep it on a stable, non-flammable surface in a well-ventilated area, away from cabinets and enclosed spaces.

Clean regularly – Grease and food particles can ignite, so clean your air fryer after each use.

Inspect for damage – Check power cords and plugs for wear and tear. If damaged, do not use the appliance.

Avoid overfilling – Overcrowding prevents proper air circulation and may lead to overheating.

Keep away from water – To avoid electrical hazards, keep the appliance dry and never throw water on an air fryer fire.

Have fire safety equipment ready – Keep a fire blanket or extinguisher nearby and call the fire brigade if necessary.