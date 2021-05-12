Asda calls on customers base to help feed the hungry in their communities

Food collected at Asda's Pudsey store in Leeds.

A total of 382 Asda stores will take part in the month-long food drive during May, as the retailer encourages customers to donate vital food and hygiene essentials to support their community.

The food drive is part of Asda’s Fight Hunger Create Change partnership with charities FareShare and the Trussell Trust.

Figures show that between April 1 of 2020 and March 31, 2021, a record 2.5 million emergency food parcels were given to people in crisis by food banks in the Trussell Trust’s network, a 33 per cent increase in need on the previous year, with almost a million of these parcels going to children.

More than 278,000 meals were donated throughout the month-long food drive in July last year, as customers and colleagues responded positively to new signposting in store, which indicated the items most needed by their local food bank.

Jo Warner, Asda’s senior director for community, said: “As the impact of the pandemic continues to be felt in communities across the UK, families are struggling to access basic items like food and hygiene products. Our stores have permanent collection points year-round, but over the next month our aim is to boost the number of donations as we support our charity partners managing an increased need for emergency food parcels.