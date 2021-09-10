Asda to appoint 150 in-store greengrocers throughout its stores

The new greengrocer roles, which are expected to be filled by a combination of existing colleagues and new hires, are being appointed exclusively to focus on Asda’s fresh produce offer in store.

They will be based on the shop floor and will have responsibility for quality standards, product availability and presentation of the produce area, as well as being on hand to support customers when required.

Each new greengrocer will receive specialist training in all aspects of Asda’s fresh produce operation, ranging from how and where fruit and vegetables are grown to the optimum conditions in which products should be stores and displayed to maintain freshness and quality.

Asda to appoint in-store greengrocers