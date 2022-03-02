The average house price in Yorkshire rises 9.8 per cent to £197,000 amid warnings over drop off in supply

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post after reporting a record high in mortgage balances and first-time buyers helped onto the property ladder, Stephen White said that 2021 had seen a massive surge in both demand and supply of housing, with the freeze in Stamp Duty attributed as one of the primary drivers of such an active market.

However, Mr White cautioned that supply was failing to keep up with demand with fewer and fewer homes coming into the market place.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His views came as Yorkshire Building Society reported a core operating profit of £297.3m for the year ended December 31, up from £170.5m the previous year.

Stephen White is interim chief executive at Yorkshire Building Society.

Mr White added that the YBS branch network was becoming more agile as it continues to grow the number of venues offering financial advice to both society customers and non-customer branches alike.

The number of venues offering free information on matters such as Universal Credit and tax credits will rise from eight to 18, with 12 of these being based in Yorkshire.

Mr White said: “As interim chief executive I am really proud of the outstanding work customers have done.

“We are proud of our Yorkshire heritage.

“When it comes down to how we interact I believe it comes down to individual customer choice, whether that is a focus on branches, by telephone or digitally.

“We are committed to face-to-face interaction.”

---

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today.

Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers.

So, please - if you can - pay for our work. Just £5 per month is the starting point. If you think that which we are trying to achieve is worth more, you can pay us what you think we are worth. By doing so, you will be investing in something that is becoming increasingly rare. Independent journalism that cares less about right and left and more about right and wrong. Journalism you can trust.

Thank you