No expense has been spared on this incredible canalside eco home now for sale

This incredible, canalside eco home was built on land once occupied by the old lock keeper’s house. The level of difference between the two properties is astounding and shows the remarkable difference new technologies have made in the last two decades.

As ever, self-builders have pioneered the use of more effective insulation and cleaner, greener energy generating products and so it was with Charlie Jones and his wife, Sandra, who are now selling their much-loved home.

The couple were given permission to replace the old house with a state-of-the-art new one in 2015. “I built the previous house we lived in but when I retired, I decided I was going to build a dream home that would be future-proof and make the most of its views,” says Mr Jones.

Lock Bridge House in Sykehouse is the result of his endeavours and was completed in 2019. The property has sensational views along the canal and over countryside beyond. It is also supremely energy efficient thanks to the latest technology. This includes high levels of insulation, quadruple glazing from Internorm, air source heat pumps and solar roof tiles sourced from Austria that generate more than double the electricity created by a standard solar panel system.

“I did a lot of research into electricity generation as the country will be using more of it when electric cars become the norm,” says Mr Jones, who also installed a glass elevator that runs up and down all four floors.

The idea was that the lift would enable Mr and Mrs Jones to stay longer but the couple have now decided to sell and downsize and the property is on the market for £2.5m with Carter Jonas. He says: “The house is really too big for two of us so we are selling and plan to build another similar but smaller home.”

The property has Loxone intelligent home technology that operates the lighting, heating, blinds and security systems. The lower ground floor has a triple garage, plant room and a leisure suite with a pool/spa, sauna and space for a gym. The ground floor is a large, open plan living space with kitchen, dining and living areas. The first and second floors are made up of five double, ensuite bedrooms.

Outside is parking for several cars, a walled garden, a vegetable patch and a wraparound terrace. Sykehouse is a sought-after village between Goole and Doncaster and has an active community, a village hall, pub and church. For details contact: Carter Jonas, York, tel: 01904 558200, www.carterjonas.co.uk

