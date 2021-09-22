Avro Energy and Green Supplier go out of business - here's what you need to know

Ofgem said that it would ensure that Avro’s 580,000 domestic gas and electricity customers, and Green’s 255,000 households would be protected.
The regulator will choose a new supplier for the households, and said customers should wait to be contacted by their new supplier.
“I want to reassure customers of Avro Energy and Green Supplier Limited that they do not need to worry. Under our safety net we’ll make sure your energy supplies continue,” Ofgem director of retail Neil Lawrence said.
“If you have credit on your Avro Energy or Green Supplier Limited account this is protected and you will not lose the money that is owed to you.”