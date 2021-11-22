The Show Gardens at Walkers Nurseries. (Pic credit: Gary Longbottom)

Whether you are a beginner gardener or more experienced, you will need to know where to find the best quality tools and seeds to create your own garden haven.

We have gathered the most popular garden centres in Yorkshire, as suggested by TripAdvisor.

Wentworth Garden Centre

According to historical records, this garden centre has been a ‘menagerie’ since 1738.

From years of curating the extensive collection of seeds from all flower, plant, fruit and vegetable species, there are plenty of gardening essentials to choose from.

Wentworth Garden Centre has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,664 reviews.

The address is: Hague Lane, Wentworth, Rotherham, S62 7TF.

Opening hours are:

Monday to Sunday: 9am to 5.30pm

Tong Garden Centre, Bradford

With 17 acres of stunning Yorkshire countryside, the garden centre is considered to be one of the biggest independently-owned garden centres in Yorkshire.

There is an extensive outdoor plant section, a wide range of gift and home accessories and garden furniture and even a new restaurant where you can enjoy a nice cup of coffee.

Children are welcome to visit the Grass Hoppers adventure playground.

Tong Garden Centre has a rating of four stars on TripAdvisor with 812 reviews.

The address is: Tong Lane, Bradford, BD4 0RY.

Opening hours for the garden centre are:

Monday to Friday: 9am to 7pm

Saturday: 9am to 5.30pm

Sunday: 9:30am to 4pm (tills open at 10am)

Dean’s Garden Centre, York

Ken and Margaret Dean opened the centre in December 1968.

It contains a large greenhouse with a wide selection of gardening items and products.

Dean’s Garden Centre in York has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 245 reviews.

The address is: Stockton Lane, Stockton-on-the-Forest, York, YO32 9UE.

Opening hours are:

Monday: 9am to 5pm

Tuesday: 9am to 7.30pm

Wednesday to Saturday: 9am to 5pm

Sunday: 10.30am to 4.30pm

Walkers Nurseries and Garden Centre, Doncaster

The centre was just a small plot of land before Lawrence and Vera Walker bought it in 1951 and turned it into the Walkers Nurseries we know now.

Originally the centre was called Walker’s Roses, due to the variety of roses they grew which have been exhibited at flower shows around Britain and won many awards.

It was discovered that the Romans had settled at Walkers Nurseries centuries ago and a Roman road went through the grounds of the new Show Garden at the centre.

Walkers Nurseries has a rating of four and a half on TripAdvisor with 581 reviews.

The address is: Mosham Road, Blaxton, Doncaster, DN9 3BA.

Opening hours for the garden centre during the winter season are:

Monday to Saturday: 9am to 5pm

Sunday: 10.30am to 4.30pm

Lumby Garden Centre, Leeds

This is a family-run garden centre that first opened in 1981 and has a wide selection of gardening items from plants, shrubs, bulbs, seeds, lawn care products, pest control, garden furniture, fertilisers, logs, coal, tools and plenty more gardening items.

Lumby Garden Centre has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 116 reviews.

The address is: South Milford, North Yorkshire, LS25 5LE.

Opening hours are:

Monday to Saturday: 9am to 5pm

Sunday: 10am to 4pm

Selby Garden Centre

The centre was bought by Victoria Farm Garden Centre in 2017 as its previous owners were looking to retire.

It has a rating of four stars on TripAdvisor with 65 reviews.

The address is: Hull Road, Osgodby, Selby, YO8 5HG.

Opening hours are:

Monday to Saturday: 9am to 5pm

Sunday: 10am to 4pm

Garforth Garden Centre, Leeds

With its outdoor plant area, thousands of trees, shrubs, climbing plants and perennials, Garforth Garden Centre has all the essentials for any gardener whether they are experienced or novices.

It also includes a Topiary Restaurant which provides a delicious selection of meals and snacks if you would like to take a break from shopping.

Garforth Garden Centre has a rating of four stars on TripAdvisor with 66 reviews.

The address is: Selby Road, Garforth, Leeds, LS25 2AQ.

Opening hours are:

Monday to Wednesday: 9am to 5.30pm

Thursday: 9am to 7.30pm

Friday to Saturday: 9am to 5.30pm