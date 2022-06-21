When we pick out places to buy items and accessories for our gardens, we tend to go straight to big chain stores rather than going to local and independent centres.

So why not make a difference by shopping locally, saving the planet and helping local businesses instead?

There are many reasons why you should shop locally; firstly, local shops mean local produce which means that local economy improves, jobs are sustained and small businesses benefit from selling their goods; shopping local also means that you pick up brands that are unique and you can’t find them in chain stores; by shopping at independent shops, you are also helping the planet and becoming more sustainable.

Tong Garden Centre near Leeds. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

With less transportation involved, shopping locally ultimately cuts out CO2 emissions, which can help with our carbon footprint.

David Wilson Homes has collated the top independent garden centres near you.

Tong Garden Centre, Bradford

It has a rating of 4.4 stars out of five with 6,400 reviews.

Address: Tong Lane, Bradford, BD4 0RY

Lumby Garden Centre, Leeds

It has a rating of 4.4 stars out of five with 666 reviews.

Address: Leys House, Lumby, Leeds, LS25 5LE.

Whiteleys Garden Centre and Cafe, Mirfield

It has a rating of 4.1 stars out of five with 1,300 reviews.