When we pick out places to buy items and accessories for our gardens, we tend to go straight to big chain stores rather than going to local and independent centres.
So why not make a difference by shopping locally, saving the planet and helping local businesses instead?
There are many reasons why you should shop locally; firstly, local shops mean local produce which means that local economy improves, jobs are sustained and small businesses benefit from selling their goods; shopping local also means that you pick up brands that are unique and you can’t find them in chain stores; by shopping at independent shops, you are also helping the planet and becoming more sustainable.
With less transportation involved, shopping locally ultimately cuts out CO2 emissions, which can help with our carbon footprint.
David Wilson Homes has collated the top independent garden centres near you.
Tong Garden Centre, Bradford
It has a rating of 4.4 stars out of five with 6,400 reviews.
Address: Tong Lane, Bradford, BD4 0RY
Lumby Garden Centre, Leeds
It has a rating of 4.4 stars out of five with 666 reviews.
Address: Leys House, Lumby, Leeds, LS25 5LE.
Whiteleys Garden Centre and Cafe, Mirfield
It has a rating of 4.1 stars out of five with 1,300 reviews.
Address: Far Common Road, Mirfield, WF14 0DQ.