Best properties in the North York Moors where you can experience the annual Dark Skies Festival up close and stargazing

Original Cottages has put together its best properties located in the North York Moors, where guests can book rooms to experience the festival or enjoy stargazing throughout the year.
The North York Moors are one of 18 International Dark Sky Reserves, which makes it one of the best places to see the stars. There are more than 60 Dark Skies Festival events which are taking place in the moors throughout February and March.
Property experts from Original Cottages, who live and work in Yorkshire, have compiled this list of Yorkshire’s cosy cottages under the stars.
Honey Pot Barn, Cropton
Price: From £429 per week
It is a charming, cosy converted barn suitable for a romantic retreat for couples with stunning views across 10 miles of countryside. It is perfect for a peaceful getaway with a partner.
Crumble’s Cottage, Kirkbymoorside
Price: From £399 per week
This is a lovely cottage suitable for a group of five guests, ideal for getting the ‘home away from home’ feeling with the family. It features exposed beams and double French doors leading to the private garden.
Green Lane Cottage, Kirkbymoorside
Price: From £504 per week
This is perfect for spectacular views during the day and at night. It is a quaint three-bedroom, pet-friendly cottage for four guests. It is perfect for a quiet, relaxing staycation with the family.
World’s End, Middleton
Price: From £705 per week
This is a unique property for those seeking adventure and fun. It is a converted 1870s van which allows people to experience a glamping-style holiday. The converted property is refurbished and is nestled within the countryside and features a double bed and living area along with an outdoor kitchen and bathroom.