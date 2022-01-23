Best properties in the North York Moors where you can experience the annual Dark Skies Festival up close and stargazing

The North York Moors. (Pic credit: Gary Longbottom)

Original Cottages has put together its best properties located in the North York Moors, where guests can book rooms to experience the festival or enjoy stargazing throughout the year.

The North York Moors are one of 18 International Dark Sky Reserves, which makes it one of the best places to see the stars. There are more than 60 Dark Skies Festival events which are taking place in the moors throughout February and March.

Property experts from Original Cottages, who live and work in Yorkshire, have compiled this list of Yorkshire’s cosy cottages under the stars.

Honey Pot Barn, Cropton

Price: From £429 per week

It is a charming, cosy converted barn suitable for a romantic retreat for couples with stunning views across 10 miles of countryside. It is perfect for a peaceful getaway with a partner.

Crumble’s Cottage, Kirkbymoorside

Price: From £399 per week

This is a lovely cottage suitable for a group of five guests, ideal for getting the ‘home away from home’ feeling with the family. It features exposed beams and double French doors leading to the private garden.

Green Lane Cottage, Kirkbymoorside

Price: From £504 per week

This is perfect for spectacular views during the day and at night. It is a quaint three-bedroom, pet-friendly cottage for four guests. It is perfect for a quiet, relaxing staycation with the family.

World’s End, Middleton

Price: From £705 per week