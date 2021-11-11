The famous motoring company held its annual Caravan and Camping Awards on November 10 and named its regional winners for the UK.

Ladycross Plantation Caravan Park in the North York Moors was named as the winner for the North East England region, which covers Yorkshire and the Humber and beyond.

The overall winner was South Lytchett Manor Caravan & Camping Park, in Poole, Dorset.

One of the lodges at the caravan park in Whitby

Ladycross is a hidden campsite set in 95 acres of woodland in the North York Moors and just five miles away from Whitby. It also features two miles of woodland walks, a secluded pond and four acres of open fields for families and pets to exercise in.

There are also four lodges to rent - with two to buy - and a further four lodges planned to open in the near future.

Simon Numphud, Managing Director at AA Media said “We are delighted to announce the winners of the Caravan and Camping Awards 2021 and have the opportunity to celebrate those sites offering holidaymakers the highest quality camping and caravanning experiences.

The caravan pitches at Ladycross

“As the hospitality industry has reopened over the past few months, we have seen British tourists exploring the UK more than ever, enjoying incredible campsites and caravan parks across the country. We hope that our latest Caravan and Camping Guide helps them discover even more fantastic holiday destinations, including our wonderful winners.”