Plans to build 150 homes on farmland in small Yorkshire village

David Wilson Homes have identified farmland in Wheldrake as a site for the new homes, which would be a mix of two to five bedroom properties for sale and for rent.

The homes would be accessed via a road off Main Street, to the east of Millfield Industrial Estate, leading to a loop road around the development.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are also plans for green space and a children’s play area.

The village of Wheldrake, near York

Planning documents submitted to City of York Council state: “This is a significant piece of greenspace which offers visual amenity, space for meaningful children’s play and provides a focus for the surrounding house frontages which actively contribute to the sense of place and ensure that the open space is well surveilled.”

The plans have attracted letters of objection from residents.

One wrote: “We strongly object to the above planned development. It is totally out of keeping for a relatively small village and land that is green belt. The village is already developed beyond the capacity that its infrastructure is able to cope.

“The school, roads and sewage system are not fit for current purpose, let alone another development of 150 dwellings.”

Another wrote: “The local primary school is fully subscribed most of the time. Families moving to the village recently have had to send their children to Escrick, entailing a round trip of seven miles (by car) twice a day – not very eco friendly!