Bramley Shopping Centre sold to investors for £10m

Bramley Shopping Centre

LCP purchased Bramley Shopping Centre, Bramley on behalf of Sheet Anchor Investments, one of the LCP Group of managed companies.

It is the latest in a string of acquisitions in the past six months, representing an £80m investment in convenience-led retail parades.

They include: Bowen Square, Daventry; Hillsborough Barracks, Sheffield; Swanley Square in Sevenoaks, Kent; The Square, Manchester; and Mavery House, Diss.

James Buchanan, LCP managing director, said: “The first quarter of 2021 has been particularly busy for us with acquisitions in the local convenience-led retail sector, which is where we have focused our efforts over the past few years.

“With £300m available to invest for assets ranging from £500,000 to £30m, we are seeking similar opportunities that we can add value to.”

Rakesh Joshi, associate director (Convenience Parades) at LCP, said: “We are pleased to have invested in this popular Leeds development, which is a popular and busy suburban centre that has huge potential. We’re looking forward to working with existing tenants and attracting new names to the site.”