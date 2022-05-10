The company said it has been boosted by “strong” volumes across its nuclear and gas production operations while its trading business has also increased volumes of gas and renewable energy to improve UK supply amid pressure from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Centrica also told shareholders it has “managed increased commodity price volatility well” in recent months.

British Gas owner Centrica has said it expects to post annual earnings at the top of its targets amid intensifying calls for a windfall tax on energy firms.

In a statement, Centrica said: “In British Gas Services & Solutions we have seen some supply chain disruption and higher inflation impacting both the cost base and customer demand.

“We expect those headwinds to continue to, at least partially, offset underlying operational progress for the duration of this period of higher inflation.