Budget supermarket chain Aldi to launch new store that has no checkouts

The budget retailer is to experiment with a new store in which shoppers download a smartphone app to enter the store, pick up their shopping, and simply walk out without the need to pay at a till. Shortly after their visit, they will get an email receipt and be charged automatically using their chosen payment method.
Aldi hat colleagues are currently testing the store and further trials will be carried out by members of the public.
Giles Hurley, Chief Executive Officer for Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “We are always looking to redefine what it means to be a discount retailer, and the technology involved in this trial will give us a wealth of learnings.
“We are really excited to be testing this concept that will enable customers to pick from our range of quality products, all available at unbeatable prices, then leave the store without having to pay at a till.”
The chain said that the first concept store, to be based in London, will employ approximately the same number of colleagues as a typical Aldi Local.